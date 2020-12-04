Pacolet, S.C. - Job Elijah Wright, 73, of 310 Cleveland Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the son of the late William Wright and Ellen Gordon Wright. He was a retired security guard and member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served as a board member. He loved his family, had a nickname for all, and never met a stranger.

Surviving is a brother, Saul Daniel Wright (Annette) of Pacolet; a sister, Sarah Louise Coggins of Cowpens; special nieces, Aaliyah Tessnear, Miyah Tessnear and Kristen Hamrick; special nephews, Caden Tessnear and Thad Pearson (Jessica); numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 18 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Holiness Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Ray Southerland and Mr. Arthur Woods officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lighthouse Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o of Mr. Arthur Woods, P.O. Box 176, Woodruff, SC 29388.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.