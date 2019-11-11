|
Blacksburg - Joe Lewis Hannon, 95, of 250 Hopewell Road, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Floi Hannon and the son of the late Merdia and Dell Hannon. Hannon retired as a Fixer and was a member of Mt. Whitaker Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, surviving Mr. Hannon are one son, Lewis Ray Hannon, of Grover, NC; four daughters, Lois Mildred Moss, of Blacksburg, Brenda Ann Mullinax (Eddie), of Blacksburg, Reba Doris Allison (Tommy), of Cowpens, Lynda Jane Hannon, of Blacksburg; nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents. Mr. Hannon was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Hannon; and one sister, Ethel Carolyn Smith.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel 400 West Cherokee Street Blacksburg, SC 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Willie Lanier officiating. Entombment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hannon family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019