Gaffney, S.C. - Joe Dewitt Pennington, 86, of 203 Chestnut Street, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Claude Pennington and Ollie Turner Pennington. He retired from construction, was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved bluegrass and country music and old movies.
Surviving are a daughter, Darlene Pennington of the home; a brother, Franklin Pennington of Dickson, TN; four grandchildren, Christie Benton Ledford and husband, Michael, Terry Pierce, Ricky Peterson and wife, Christy and Tesla Pennington; two greatgrandchildren,
Jacoby Sikes and Novolee Pennington; his best friend, Eugene Love of Lawrenceville, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Pierce.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Osment and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
The family will be at the residence, 203 Chestnut Street, Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 22, 2020