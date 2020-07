Gaffney, S.C. - Joe Samuel Westmoreland, 57, of Gaffney, SC passed away Saturday, July 25, at his residence. He was born July 15, 1963, to the late Hazel (Huskins) and Joe Hampton Westmoreland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gloryland Baptist Church in Smyrna, S.C. Receiving of friends will be from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to the service at the Church. The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Westmoreland family.