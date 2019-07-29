|
GAFFNEY - Joseph John Sereno, 86, of 727 Blue Branch Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Drummond, Pa., he was the husband of Betty Gordon Sereno and the son of the late Benjamin Sereno and Mary Sipos Cycler and step-son of the late Tony Cycler. He was retired from the United States Air Force and the United States Postal Service. He was a member of VFW, Elks Club, enjoyed gardening, loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Sereno was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Tony Sereno and wife, Annette of Petaluma, Calif., and John Sereno and wife, Nancy of Gaffney; a daughter, Cindy Gorow and husband, Paul of Cornelius, Ore.; a daughter-in-law, Colleen Sereno of Snellville, Ga.; three sisters, Rose Hess and husband, Gary of Bowling Green, Ohio, Mary Arnold of Beallsville, Pa., and Tessie Franks and husband, Robert of Washington, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Danielle Sereno, Alicia Sereno, Nikki Sereno, Josh Sereno, Aaron Gorow, Melodie Gorow, Nicholas Sereno and Anthony Sereno; two great-grandchildren, Hugh McClellan and Olivia Chandler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Sereno was preceded in death by a son, Dan Michael Sereno; and a sister, Delores Veres.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James (Bucky) Brown officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, "Building Fund", 1600 W. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC, 29341.
The family will be at the home of John and Nancy Sereno, 128 Fairway Drive.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.