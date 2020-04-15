|
Joe Lewis Stevenson, 76, of Gaffney, passed away Thursday, April 9, in Cherokee Medical Center.
He was the husband of Pondrienna Bridges Stevenson. He was born in Gaffney, SC on December 24, 1943, to the late Glasgo Falls and Annie Huskey-Stevenson.
Joe attended Granard High School, Class of 1962. After high school he began to work for his father Glasgo Falls, in Tile and Concrete. Later he moved to Detroit Michigan where he furthers his career in tile and concrete. He then moved back to Gaffney, SC where he established his own on company, Joe Stevenson Tile and Concrete, a thriving black owned business in our community. He was a member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church where he also served faithfully for many years as a trustee and usher until his health began to decline.
In addition to his parents and step parents (Buddy & Cernora Stevenson, Bessie Falls and Willie Mae Jeter) (he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Luther Jeter, Odell Jeter, Gerald Mervine Jeter-Sims, Elizabeth, an In-Law Pon, and Lottie Louise Byers- Bridges.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: Loving wife Pondrienne B. Stevenson of 37 years; fourteen children, Angela Dawkins of Gaffney, SC, Joe Stevenson Jr. (Nikia) of Gaffney, SC., Antonio Dewight Stevenson (Michelle) of Spartanburg, SC., Dedra Fowler (Kerry) of Gaffney, SC., Jorinda Hare (Jill) of Gaffney, SC., Bobby Stevenson (Jill) of Gaffney, SC., Bettina Brannon of Gaffney, SC., Angela Brooks of Philadelphia, PA., Robenna Dewberry (Laymond) of Gaffney, SC., David Miller (Jacqueline) of Greenville, SC., Ashela Bonner (Marvin) of Gaffney, SC., Dominque Stevenson (Angela) of McKinny, TX., Andrienne Stevenson of Naples, FL., and Byron Stevenson of Gaffney, SC.; four sisters, Sarah Francies Tate "Pat", Ollie Stevenson Houg, Collis Jeter Smith, and Anna Jeter Watkins all of Gaffney, SC.; thirty grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.