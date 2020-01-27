|
Joe Robert Watkins, 65, of 409 Granite Dr., passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020.
Husband of Mary Mayes Watkins, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late William Sr. and Nancy Manning Watkins.
Joe was a member of Concord Baptist Church where he served as a member of Male Choir, Usher Board, and a Van Driver Ministry. He was a retiree of Timken Bearing Company and an assistant coach for Gaffney High Track Team. He was an avid video-gamer and supporter of his girls and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Makayla Watkins, and a brother, Willie Watkins.
He leaves to cherish fond memories: three daughters, Diandra W. Pinkney (Gregory) of Boiling Springs, SC, Calandra Watkins and Cassandra Watkins of Gaffney; two reared as his own, Shaquille and Shanta Davidson of Gaffney; two brothers, Steve Watkins (Priscilla) of Kings Mountain, NC, and William Watkins Jr.; a sister, Mary Tate (Charlie) of Gaffney; two brother in-laws, Wayne Mayes (Florence) of Moore, SC, and William (PeeWee) Mayes of Gaffney; four sister inlaws, Denise Harris and Peggy Mayes of Gaffney, Beverly Mayes of Lawrenceville, GA, and Joan G Watkins of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Latrez, Caliyah, Diondre, Destiny, Joy, Londyn, Hope, and Grace; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 28th, 2 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Smith presiding and Rev. Dr. Michael A Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of 2407 Beech St, Gaffney, SC.
