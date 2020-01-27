Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church

Joe Watkins

Joe Watkins Obituary

Joe Robert Watkins, 65, of 409 Granite Dr., passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020.

Husband of Mary Mayes Watkins, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late William Sr. and Nancy Manning Watkins.

Joe was a member of Concord Baptist Church where he served as a member of Male Choir, Usher Board, and a Van Driver Ministry. He was a retiree of Timken Bearing Company and an assistant coach for Gaffney High Track Team. He was an avid video-gamer and supporter of his girls and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Makayla Watkins, and a brother, Willie Watkins.

He leaves to cherish fond memories: three daughters, Diandra W. Pinkney (Gregory) of Boiling Springs, SC, Calandra Watkins and Cassandra Watkins of Gaffney; two reared as his own, Shaquille and Shanta Davidson of Gaffney; two brothers, Steve Watkins (Priscilla) of Kings Mountain, NC, and William Watkins Jr.; a sister, Mary Tate (Charlie) of Gaffney; two brother in-laws, Wayne Mayes (Florence) of Moore, SC, and William (PeeWee) Mayes of Gaffney; four sister inlaws, Denise Harris and Peggy Mayes of Gaffney, Beverly Mayes of Lawrenceville, GA, and Joan G Watkins of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Latrez, Caliyah, Diondre, Destiny, Joy, Londyn, Hope, and Grace; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 28th, 2 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Smith presiding and Rev. Dr. Michael A Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home of 2407 Beech St, Gaffney, SC.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020
