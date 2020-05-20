|
|
Deacon Joe Watkins, age 78, of 109 Westland Drive Gaffney, SC, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, May 13,2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late John Smith' Watkins and the late Vergie Gaffney Watkins. He was a deacon at the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife, Juanita Knuckles Watkins; two sons, Joe Watkins Jr. (Terra) and Anthony Watkins; two daughters, Hope Jefferies (Billy) and Phyllis Adams (Bruce); 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 12 noon May 22, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with the Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. The body will lie-in- state from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites. Public viewing will be at the funeral home on Thursday, no viewing at the church.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 2- 6 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 - 15 minutes as we are practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 20, 2020