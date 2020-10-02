1/
Joel Floyd
Blacksburg -- Joel Millage Floyd, 57, of 165 Cherokee Falls Road, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC.

Born in Norfolk. VA, he was the husband of Sherri Elaine Mills Floyd and the son of Millage Devoe Floyd and Betty Lanning Floyd. Mr. Floyd previously worked at Nestle and was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. He loved to witness and talk about the Lord.

In addition to his parents, Joel is survived by one son, Christopher Blake Floyd; three brothers, Randy Devoe Floyd (Ashley), Bryan Scott Floyd, and Stuart Brandon Floyd. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Lisa Renee Floyd.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church, 618 Old Buffalo Church Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Dr. Bruce Price and Rev. Harold Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery. Stuart Floyd, Randy Floyd, Scott Floyd, Caleb Floyd, Nathan Walker, Jimmy Anderson, and Tuck Swanger will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo Baptist Church Family Life Center Fund, P.O. Box 786, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Floyd family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2020.
