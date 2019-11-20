|
Gaffney - Joey Randall Smith, 67, of 999 River Dr, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Annie Keller Smith and the late Otis Smith Sr. Mr. Smith retired from construction and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Billy Joe Smith and wife, Malinda, of Gaffney and Herbert W. Smith of Utah; a daughter, Michele S. Garoutte and husband, Joshua, of Missouri; six grandchildren, Billy Joe Smith Jr, Brittany Jo Smith, Adrian Joseph Smith, Sadie Josephine Smith, Alanah Janae Garoutte, and Alivia Jade Garoutte; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, Richard Smith Jr, and two sisters, Opal Gail Owensby and Patricia Gaynell Smith.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Rev. Calvin Hall officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. Timothy Garrett, Robert Mullinax, Daniel Mullinax, Danny Painter, Mitchell Gunnells, Robert Reynolds, and Brandon Bolin will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be at the home of his mother, Annie Smith, 919 Bonner Lake Road, Gaffney.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
