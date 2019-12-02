|
Pacolet, S.C. - Joseph "Joey" Earl Wilson, 63, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Sandra Kohl Wilson and the son of the late Arthur Coleman Wilson and Thelma Creel Wilson. Mr. Wilson was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are six daughters, Tonya Painter of Spartanburg, Tivoli Faulkner (John) of Spartanburg, Christina Gray (Bobby) of Conway, Cynthia Hembree (Nick) of Roebuck, Ysabel Reid (Justin) of Pauline and Audrey Wilson of Cowpens; a step-daughter, Carrie Martin (Jonathan) of Spartanburg; two sisters, Catherine Baker of Spartanburg and Terri Scruggs (Scott) of Cowpens; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Hipps and Robin Yelvington.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Pacolet First Baptist with Reverend Tommy Sparks and Chaplain Scott Linnerud officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Interim Hospice, 775 Spartan Blvd., Suite 101, Spartanburg, SC, 29301 or Pacolet First Baptist Church, 310 West Main Street, Pacolet, SC, 29372.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019