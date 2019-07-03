Gaffney - Dr. Joginder Singh Sandhu, 89, formerly of College Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in India, he was the widower of Usha Sandhu and the son of the late Fauja Singh Sandhu and Bachan Kaur Sandhu. Dr. Sandhu was a resident of Gaffney for over 53 years, having moved from Nashville, Tennessee, where he received his Doctorate in English from Vanderbilt University and was an associate editor at The Upper Room.

Dr. Sandhu was a distinguished member of the Limestone College faculty for more than 43 years. He held multiple positions over his tenure, including Professor of English, Chairman of the English Department, and Interim Academic Dean. He continued to teach as Professor Emeritus until 2009. He was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving Dr. Sandhu are his two daughters, Nisha Sandhu and husband, Ken Watters, of Covington, LA, and Amrita Sandhu-Schiedermayer, and husband, Ryan Schiedermayer, of Redondo Beach, CA; a brother, Tirath Sandhu, of Speonk, NY; and a sister, Agya Singh, of New Delhi, India.

In addition to his wife and parents, Dr. Sandhu was preceded in death by two brothers, Chanan Sandhu and Narinder Sandhu.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dr. Sandhu will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 3:00 PM in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel and will be officiated by his daughters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation, .

