John (L.J.) Atkinson
Sherrills Ford, N.C. - John (L.J.) Arthur Atkinson, 40, of 3545 Tee Street, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of John Robert Atkinson and Judith Mammen Atkinson of Sherrills Ford, NC. He was employed with American Woodmark, enjoyed fishing and carpentry. Mr. Atkinson was of the Protestant faith.

In addition to his parents, also surviving are three daughters, Brianna Atkinson of Blakeslee, PA, Samantha Atkinson of Blakeslee, PA and Izabella Atkinson of CA; a sister, Chelsey Jenkins (Trey) of East Stroudsburg, PA; a niece, Millie Jenkins; two nephews, Jack Jenkins and Gunner Jenkins; and a girlfriend, Crystal Tyler of Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Make- A-Wish Foundation, 726C Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville, SC, 29607.

A memorial service will be held by the family at Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
