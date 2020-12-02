SPARTANBURG, S.C. - John Carson Atkins, 91, of Spartanburg SC died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 4, 1929 in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Frank and Ola Peeler Atkins.

A member of the National Guard, Mr. Atkins was an avid hunter and enjoyed farming.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Margaret Lipsey Atkins; daughter, Patsy Black (Tab) of Rockingham, NC; son, Wayne Atkins (Donna) of Gaffney, SC; granddaughter, Tina Rhineberger (Jeff) of Spartanburg, SC; great-granddaughters, Karsyn Sprouse and Caroline Rhineberger; sisters, Marjorie Parker, Betty Ruth Atkins and Erlene Harvey all of Pacolet, SC and Nancy Allison of Inman, SC and brother, Dennis Atkins of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Eugene Atkins and Charles "Buddy" Atkins.

Private graveside services will be conducted by The Rev. David Chastain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherokee County SC Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel