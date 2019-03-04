Gaffney, S.C. - John (Red) Thomas Carver, 90, of 116 London Lane, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Canton, NC, he was the husband of the late Mildred Mabel Lawson Carver and the son of the late Arvil R. Carver and Sarah Melinda (Sallie) Smith Carver. He was retired from Clement Brothers, enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoors. Mr. Carver was a World War II United States Army Veteran, having served in Germany and of the Protestant faith.

Surviving are five sons, John Thomas (Johnny) Carver and wife, Shelia of Sonora TX, George Arvil (Butch) Carver and wife, Donna of Gaffney, James Edward (Jimmy) Carver, of Gaffney, Harold Wayne Carver and wife, Diane of Coahoma, TX, and Eddie Glenn Carver and wife, Beverly of Gaffney; two daughters, Kathy Lorraine Carver and husband, John of Gaffney and Sallie (Melinda) Queen and husband, Terry of Cullowhee, NC; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Holder, Leila Oberia (Tootsie) Lindsey and Linda Sue Smith and husband, Buck; nine grandchildren; Kim Cassidy and husband, Kevin, Krystal Murphy and husband, Randy, Kandi Turner and husband, David, David Carver, Karolynn Carver, Daniel Carver and wife, Lauren, Eddie Carver Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, Jennifer Greene and Brian Queen and wife, Shelley; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Johnny and Judy Blackwell. Mr. Carver was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Ophelia McDaniel; five brothers, Alvin Carroll Carver, Billy Carver, Red Carver, Weaver Carver and Junior Arvil Carver; and five sisters, Madgeline Scott, Verna (Marie) Payne, Rosa Lee Cathey, Peggy Ann Mills and Reva Mae Carver.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.