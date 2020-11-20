Gaffney, S.C. - John Frank Dobson, 88, of 197 Planters Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Central, SC, he was the husband of Bobbie Jean Scarborough Dobson and son of the late James Pinkley Dobson and Dovie Sue Childs Dobson. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and retired from the Georgia National Guard as Command Sergeant Major. He was a member of New Harvest Church of God. John loved his family, hunting, fishing, golfing, yard work and studying the Bible.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Todd Dobson of Raleigh, NC and Brant Dobson of Spartanburg; a daughter, Dana Ritchie (Aaron) of Harrisburg, NC; a brother, J. P. Dobson of Tignall, GA; a sister, Julia Ethel Webb (Kermit) of Jupiter, FL; a sister-in-law, Rachel Dobson of Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, Blaine Newsome (Mary), Adam Newsome, Alex Newsome and Amelia Dobson; two great-grandchildren, Georgia Newsome and Eve Newsome. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Gertrude Smith, Agnes Mitchell, Corene Lovingood and Peggy Truitt and a brother, Glenn J. Dobson.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at New Harvest Church of God. Social distancing and masks are required at the receiving of friends. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.