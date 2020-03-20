|
Blacksburg, SC - John Phillip Evans went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on March 17, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1962, to Jack and Priscilla Evans in Cherokee County.
John was a hard worker who had a love for cars and working in general. John loved his family and was a proud father of his kids and their accomplishments.
John is preceded in death by his step-mother Joan Evans and son Jeremy Evans.
He is survived by his father and mother Jack Evans and Priscilla Evans; his wife Misty Evans; his son and daughter-in-law Chad and Jordan Evans and son and daughter Jordan Evans and Kaitlyn Evans; sister Connie Gibson; nieces Shannon Guyton and husband Randy Guyton and Emily Gibson and wife Brandelin Gibson.
Private Services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the Evans Family cemetery with Rev. Lee Coyle officiating. At other times they will be at the home of his sister, Connie Gibson, 402 W. Pine Street, Blacksburg, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020