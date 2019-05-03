Gaffney, S.C. - John Davis George, 79, of 950 Overbrook Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Linda Downey George of the home and son of the late Jefferson Davis George and Zerma Gentry George. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Greenville Barber School, Believers Institute of Biblical Studies and was a retired, self-employed Barber. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a former volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He loved his family, fishing and prospecting for gold. John now has found the Streets of Gold in Heaven. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, John Jefferson George (Melissa) of Gaffney; a daughter, Ann Marie George (Timmy Giles) of Gaffney; two sisters, Linda Scruggs and husband, Keith of Gaffney and Kimberly Watts of Boiling Springs, SC; a granddaughter, Hannah Fowler; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Craig officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Midway Baptist Church, "Bus Fund", 153 Midway Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.