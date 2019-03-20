Gaffney, S.C. - John Albert Humphries, 73, of 1147 Twin Bridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Angela Tate Humphries and son of the late James Leonard Humphries and Laura Sue Pettit Humphries. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Hoechst Celanese and Timken, and was employed by CPC Carolina. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church. He loved his family, gardening, golf, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Johnny Humphries and wife, Laura of Gaffney, Jeffrey Humphries and wife, Cindy of Cowpens, and Nick Humphries (Megan Walker) of Gaffney; a stepson, David Witherspoon of Gaffney; two stepdaughters, Donna Binnix of Shelby, NC and Michelle Witherspoon of Gaffney; a sister, Malissa Humphries Ambrose of Columbia; fourteen grandchildren, Ryan Frock, Holden Humphries, Celeste Cash and wife, Taylor, Jared Humphries, Colson Humphries, Angelina Earls, Bradley Allman, Chelsea Binnix, Kaylee Binnix, Daniel Binnix, Samual Binnix, Dylan Witherspoon, David Witherspoon, Jr. and Jonathan Bridges; two greatgrandchildren, James Cash and Eli Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a greatgrandson, Bruce Fleming.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Grassy Pond Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Sidney Norton and Rev. Martin Hogg officiating. Interment will be in the Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church, 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

