John Jenkins

John Robert "JJ" Jenkins, 64, of 114 Beltline Rd., passed away Friday, July 31st, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was the husband of Shirley Marie Tate Jenkins and son of the late Clarence and Anna Brown Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins was a graduate of Gaffney High School "Class of 74", a retiree from Brown's Furniture, a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sammie Jenkins, James, Jenkins and Geraldine Smith.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Shirley Marie Jenkins, a daughter, Jacinta "Mesia" Jenkins of the home, two sons, John "Jr" Jenkins, Jr. of Gaffney and Ja'Ron (Roki) Jenkins of the home; a sister, Anna Marie Harris of Gaffney; 5 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service with Military Rites will be Friday, 11:00 a.m., in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Freddie Davidson officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary.