1/2
John Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Robert "JJ" Jenkins, 64, of 114 Beltline Rd., passed away Friday, July 31st, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was the husband of Shirley Marie Tate Jenkins and son of the late Clarence and Anna Brown Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins was a graduate of Gaffney High School "Class of 74", a retiree from Brown's Furniture, a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sammie Jenkins, James, Jenkins and Geraldine Smith.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Shirley Marie Jenkins, a daughter, Jacinta "Mesia" Jenkins of the home, two sons, John "Jr" Jenkins, Jr. of Gaffney and Ja'Ron (Roki) Jenkins of the home; a sister, Anna Marie Harris of Gaffney; 5 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service with Military Rites will be Friday, 11:00 a.m., in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Freddie Davidson officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved