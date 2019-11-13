Home

John Johnson Sr.

John Johnson Sr. Obituary

John Wesley Johnson, Sr., 90, of Greenville, formerly of Gaffney, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Brushy Creek Rehabilitation Center, Greer, SC.

Surviving are: his wife, Lisa Jarvis Johnson, of the home; daughters, Doris Norwood, of Florence, MS, Jill Woodard, of Georgia, Alexis Earl and Nicole Johnson, of the home; four sons, John Johnson, Jr., of Springfield, MO, Christopher Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Isaiah Earl of the home; 10 grandchildren.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
