|
|
John Wesley Johnson, Sr., 90, of Greenville, formerly of Gaffney, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Brushy Creek Rehabilitation Center, Greer, SC.
Surviving are: his wife, Lisa Jarvis Johnson, of the home; daughters, Doris Norwood, of Florence, MS, Jill Woodard, of Georgia, Alexis Earl and Nicole Johnson, of the home; four sons, John Johnson, Jr., of Springfield, MO, Christopher Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Isaiah Earl of the home; 10 grandchildren.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019