John Jones Obituary

Blacksburg - Mr. John Paul Jones passed away on Thursday, November, 28, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

He was the husband of Mrs. Brenda Jones and the son of the late Joe Cotta and Margaret Jones.

He was the Owner/Operator of Early Morning Express LLC.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Mrs. Brenda Jones, one daughter, Jessica Jones (John), one son, Shawn Jones (Jessica), two granddaughters, Kaylee Rose Wilcox and Jasmine Jones, four grandsons, Kasey Wilcox (Cham), Dominic Jones, Charles Jones, and Carson Walden, one great granddaughter, Nori Wilcox and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life party on Saturday,

December 14 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 804 W. Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The Blacksburg Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Jones Family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019
