John Franklin Lightening, 56, of 102 McArthur Street, passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, in his home.

He was born in York County, SC and was a son of Mary Lightening and Winnie B. Parker Feemster. John was a former employee of Brown's Packing Company.

He was preceded in death by his fiancé, mother, sister, Jean Ervin; and brothers, Harold Parker, Sr. and Charlie Lightening.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: a brother, John Lightening of Greenville, SC and Arizona Reid of Gaffney, SC; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews, including Marcus Valentine of Gaffney and L.J. Goode of Lyman who were reared as his sons; a special friend, Sherry Rodgers, who was like a sister; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2 p.m., in Mount Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Gaffney Memorial Park.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com