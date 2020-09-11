1/1
John Lightening
John Franklin Lightening, 56, of 102 McArthur Street, passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, in his home.

He was born in York County, SC and was a son of Mary Lightening and Winnie B. Parker Feemster. John was a former employee of Brown's Packing Company.

He was preceded in death by his fiancé, mother, sister, Jean Ervin; and brothers, Harold Parker, Sr. and Charlie Lightening.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: a brother, John Lightening of Greenville, SC and Arizona Reid of Gaffney, SC; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews, including Marcus Valentine of Gaffney and L.J. Goode of Lyman who were reared as his sons; a special friend, Sherry Rodgers, who was like a sister; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2 p.m., in Mount Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Gaffney Memorial Park.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
