Gastonia, NC - John Russell Patterson, died unexpectedly at age 41 on February 22, 2019.

Born in Martin Kentucky, on July 6, 1977, he was a bilingual preacher's kid, and missionary kid in Honduras, Central America. John loved to help people and cherished his friends. Large of personality and large of life, his talents were great from his intense passion for music, to foreign language, to crafting in a workshop, to academics and his love for nursing. He was a graduate of Academia Los Pinares, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Central America and attended South Point High School in Belmont, NC. He was a graduate of Delta State University, where he studied music and foreign language and a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity, a graduate of Gaston College with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing and attended William Carey University. Proud to be a night nurse, he was most recently employed at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi.

Survived by his parents, Russell and Elaine Patterson of Gastonia, NC; his brother, Heath Patterson of Jackson, MS; his aunts and uncles, Dr. Paul and Judy Wilcox of Meridian, MS and Bob and Bette Jo Patterson, Carol and Cary McGonagill, and Ginger Patterson; and his grandmother, Altie Patterson, all of Oxford, MS. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Patterson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at East Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC and also on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Wesley Hall at Oxford University United Methodist Church in Oxford, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: East Baptist Church's Honduras Mission Team, 114 N. Church Street, Gastonia, NC, 28054.

