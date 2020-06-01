John Peeler
JONESVILLE, S.C. - Mr. John Haskel Peeler, age 90, of 421 C St., Jonesville, passed away, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.Mr. Peeler was born on February 22, 1930 on Ausbury Road in Pacolet where he spent much of his life. He was the son of the late George Peeler and Cora Earls Peeler. Mr. Peeler retire from Cherokee Finishing in Gaffney. He was an avid gardener. Mr. Peeler's daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his life.Surviving are a daughter, Sherill Peeler Garner of Jonesville; two granddaughters, Michelle Frost Easler and husband Corbin of Philippi and Chelsey Garner of Jonesville; two great-granddaughters, Madison Frost and Jonathan Frost; a special friend, Roberto Torres; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, John Garner; five brothers, Scott Peeler, Marvin Peeler, M.C. Peeler, Jim Peeler, and Boyce Peeler; and four sisters, Belle Fisher, Annie Mae Owens, Ruby Lea Baldwin, and Ione Peeler.Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Jonesville Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Randy Burgess. Visitation will be immediately following the services at the cemetery.The family would like to thank Interim Hospice Care, especially Tori Foster and Rachelle Glenn for their love and care of Mr. Peeler during his illness.Memorials may be made to Interim Care Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.The family is at the home of his daughter, Sherill Peeler Garner, 164 Jonesville Lockhart Hwy., Jonesville, SC 29353.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
