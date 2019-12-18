Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

John Reynolds Jr.

John Reynolds Jr. Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - John Wofford Reynolds, Jr., 62, of 549 Bonner Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of Connie Burgess Reynolds and the late John Wofford Reynolds, Sr. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was formerly employed by Hoechst Celanese. He loved his family, drag racing and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother is a brother, Joe Don Reynolds of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at his mother's residence, 529 Bonner Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019
