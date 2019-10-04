Home

John Frank Smith, 66, of 100 Fairfield Drive, passed away Friday, September 27, in The Peachtree Centre of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Hospice.

He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of Mrs. Lucille McCluney Smith and the late Frank Smith, Jr.

He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and an employee of Core, Inc. He attended Encounter Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by: a daughter, Kianda Smith, of Fountain Inn, SC; fiancé, Jackie Conley Smith, of Gaffney; brothers, Michael Smith, of Charlotte, NC, Joseph Bernard Smith and Calvin Davidson, of Gaffney; sisters, Lorraine Hoey, of Gaffney, Nicole Johnson (Leroy), of Blacksburg, and Tracy Smith Reid (Timothy) of Norfolk, VA; one grandchild, Enrique Smith.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Clarence Davis officiating. The family is at the home of Lorraine Hoey, 1110 Elmore Street.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
