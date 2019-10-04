|
John Frank Smith, 66, of 100 Fairfield Drive, passed away Friday, September 27, in The Peachtree Centre of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Hospice.
He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of Mrs. Lucille McCluney Smith and the late Frank Smith, Jr.
He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and an employee of Core, Inc. He attended Encounter Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: a daughter, Kianda Smith, of Fountain Inn, SC; fiancé, Jackie Conley Smith, of Gaffney; brothers, Michael Smith, of Charlotte, NC, Joseph Bernard Smith and Calvin Davidson, of Gaffney; sisters, Lorraine Hoey, of Gaffney, Nicole Johnson (Leroy), of Blacksburg, and Tracy Smith Reid (Timothy) of Norfolk, VA; one grandchild, Enrique Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Clarence Davis officiating. The family is at the home of Lorraine Hoey, 1110 Elmore Street.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019