BLACKSBURG - John Raleigh "John Boy" Walker III, 45, of 411 Burnt Mill Road, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born in Kings Mountain, he was the son of John and Sandra Walker and and the late Mary Ann Batchelor Walker. Mr. Walker worked in maintenance. Mr. Walker is survived by his parents, Johnny and Sandra Walker; two sons, Joshua Walker and John Walker IV; one daughter, Lilly Ann Walker; three sisters, Chrystal Walker Sanders (Cale), Heather Batchler (Rick), and Misty Walker Badger (Craig); his grandmother, Gladys Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his four-legged best friend, Catfish.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Walker and his sister, Candy Walker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burnt Mill G&G, 422 Burnt Mill Road, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
The family will be at Burnt Mill G&G, 422 Burnt Mill Road, Blacksburg. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Walker family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 31, 2019