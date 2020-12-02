Gaffney, S.C. - John Dennis Young, 69, of 416 Goucher School Road, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the husband of Sylvia K. Poole Young and son of the late John Edward Young and Madelyn Webster Young. He was employed by Lowes, a great carpenter, loved his family, the mountains and motorcycles, and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Ashley Young; a stepdaughter, Shandon Hughey of Gaffney; a stepson, Greg Hughey (Sherry) of Chesnee; a sister, Debbie Young Billsby of Florida; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a stepson, Christopher Dean Hughey.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.