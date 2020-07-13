Johnathan Robinette

Gaffney, S.C. - Johnathan Patrick Robinette, 40, of 215 Soap Stone Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Wanda Louise Duckett Alley of Gaffney and the late James Patrick Robinette. He was a graduate of Broome High School, attended Cleveland Technical College and was formerly employed by Spartanburg Water Works. He loved his family and animals and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

Surviving in addition to his mother is a brother, Matthew Brandon Robinette of Gaffney and a nephew, Brandon Levi Robinette.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.