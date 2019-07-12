Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnell Thompson Sr.

Johnell Thompson Sr. Obituary

Johnell Thompson, Sr., 75, of 101 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 9, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 13, 12:00 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with his son, The Rev. Michael Thompson, officiating. Interment will follow in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Chesnee.

The family is at the home of his brother, Billy Thompson and Alma Thompson, 136 Hearthstone Lane, Boiling Springs, SC.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 12, 2019
