Johnell Thompson, Sr., 75, of 101 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 9, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 13, 12:00 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with his son, The Rev. Michael Thompson, officiating. Interment will follow in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Chesnee.

The family is at the home of his brother, Billy Thompson and Alma Thompson, 136 Hearthstone Lane, Boiling Springs, SC.

