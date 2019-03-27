Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnny Choice Obituary

Johnny Lee "Snake" Choice, 84, of 114 Idlewood Circle, Spartanburg, S.C., passed away March 19, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

Widower of Fair Lee Tate Choice, he was born in Gaffney and was a son of the late Willie Chandler and Montie Rice Choice.

He was a graduate of Granard High School and a retired employee of the former C.B. Poole Wholesale Warehouse.

He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Johnny Dean Choice and Claude Franklin Choice.

Surviving are: 3 daughters, Judy Choice, of the home, Shannon Russell of Gaffney, and Gwendolyn Choice of Spartanburg; a sister, Letha M. Choice, of Cleveland, OH; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 12:00 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Gaffney Memorial Park.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019
