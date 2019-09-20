|
Chester, S.C. - Johnny Baxter Duncan, Jr., 82, of 500 Sirrene Street, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Born in Marion, N.C., he was the husband of the late Macie Allee Gibson Duncan and son of the late John Baxter Duncan, Sr. and Gladys Bolden Duncan. He retired from Sanders Brothers, was a U.S. Navy veteran, and a member of the American Legion. He loved his family, fishing, dancing and attended Church of the Nazarene in Chester.
Surviving are four daughters, Billie Dianne Langley of Chester, Tina D. Skinner and husband, Chris of Gaffney, Tammy King of Gaffney and Joy Duncan of Chester; a sister, Annie Lee Melton of Chester; nine grandchildren; ten greatgrandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Johnny Baxter Duncan, III and John Lester Duncan, a brother, James Duncan, and a special friend, Fay Mobley.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Church of the Nazarene in Chester. Memorial services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Jay Dorsey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1612 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney Street, Chester, SC 29706.
The family will be at their respective homes and will also be at the home of Annie Lee Melton, 177 W. Elliott Street, Chester, S.C., on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21.
