Pacolet, S.C. - Johnny Edward Spencer Eagle, 14, of 530 Asbury Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Samuel Lee Eagle and Cathy Harris Eagle of the home. He was a student at Mary Bramlett and was taught by Michelle Lovelace, and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord, his family and loved going to Church. He also loved to smile and sing.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two brothers, Chad Eagle of Gaffney and Brandon Eagle of the home; two sisters, Ashley Eagle of Gaffney and Kayla Harris of the home; maternal grandparents, Angeta & Ernest Harris of Pacolet; two uncles, Mark Harris and Brian Harris of Pacolet; a niece, Raylyn Harris; three nephews, Aiden Eagle, Bryant Eagle and David Eagle; numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Viola & Ernest Eagle, Sr., a brother, Bryant Eagle and an uncle Eddie Harris.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Brother Jeremiah LeCroy and Brother Brandon Eagle officiating. Interment will be in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Cherokee County Disabilities & Special Needs, P.O. Box 340, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence, 530 Asbury Road, Pacolet.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020