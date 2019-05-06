Gaffney, S.C. - John William Grigg, 88, of 1355 Wilcox Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Betty Wood Grigg and the son of the late Wade Enoch Grigg and Pauline Powell Grigg. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War, was a graduate of Gaffney High School and attended Cecil's Business College. He was retired from Magnolia Finishing and was a NASCAR fan, especially Jimmy Johnson. Mr. Grigg was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are a daughter, Lisa Grigg McAbee and husband, Butch of Blacksburg; a sister, Ellen Grigg Moss of Swannanoa, NC; and four nieces, Debbie Philips and husband, Reverend Jack, Tammie Phillips and husband, Craig, Kim Fowler and husband, Dennis and Kayla Branch and husband, Sam; a nephew, Clifton Moss; and several great-nieces and greatnephews. Mr. Grigg was preceded in death by a niece, Marsha Roland. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Francine Morgan Stroupe.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jack Phillips and Reverend Scott Kierstead officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. 777, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory