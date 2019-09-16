|
GAFFNEY - Jonathan (Jon) Douglas Dowdle, 38, of 255 Drucilla Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Born in Nashua, N.H., he was the son of Eileen McLean Dowdle (Richard Davis) of Gaffney and the late Stephen Terrell Dowdle. He was employed with Dollar Tree Distribution, was a published writer and enjoyed writing. He loved animals, especially dogs, loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Mr. Dowdle was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, also surviving are three brothers, Stephen Cloutier (Julia) of Minnesota, Thomas Dowdle (Kristie) of Gaffney and Christopher Dowdle (Megan) of Cowpens; four sisters, Katharine Dowdle of Dorchester, Elizabeth Dowdle (Kasey) of Spartanburg, Jennifer McCraw (Richard) of Gaffney and Jade Dowdle of Spartanburg; maternal grandmother, Fay E. McClean of Groton, Mass.; paternal grandfather, L.T. Dowdle of Hodges; numerous nieces and nephews, Ashley, Davina, Trinity, Naomi, Jeremiah, Aria, Braylon, D.J., Logan, Liam, Lathan, Levin, Lyrik, Aiden, Lilly, Brylee and Hudson.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Dr. Randy McCraw officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
