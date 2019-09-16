Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Jon Dowdle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Dowdle Obituary

GAFFNEY - Jonathan (Jon) Douglas Dowdle, 38, of 255 Drucilla Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Born in Nashua, N.H., he was the son of Eileen McLean Dowdle (Richard Davis) of Gaffney and the late Stephen Terrell Dowdle. He was employed with Dollar Tree Distribution, was a published writer and enjoyed writing. He loved animals, especially dogs, loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Mr. Dowdle was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, also surviving are three brothers, Stephen Cloutier (Julia) of Minnesota, Thomas Dowdle (Kristie) of Gaffney and Christopher Dowdle (Megan) of Cowpens; four sisters, Katharine Dowdle of Dorchester, Elizabeth Dowdle (Kasey) of Spartanburg, Jennifer McCraw (Richard) of Gaffney and Jade Dowdle of Spartanburg; maternal grandmother, Fay E. McClean of Groton, Mass.; paternal grandfather, L.T. Dowdle of Hodges; numerous nieces and nephews, Ashley, Davina, Trinity, Naomi, Jeremiah, Aria, Braylon, D.J., Logan, Liam, Lathan, Levin, Lyrik, Aiden, Lilly, Brylee and Hudson.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Dr. Randy McCraw officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now