The life of Jonica "Jan" Lankette Camp, 47, of 705 Anthony St, Gaffney, SC, departed this Earth on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Gaffney Medical Center. Jan was born May 12, 1972 in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of the late John Lank Camp and Sounja Kay Manning Camp.
Jan graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1990. She attended Charleston Southern University. She worked as an employee at Antolin Company, Spartanburg, SC. She was previously employed at Spartanburg County Detention Center, Nestle, Freightliner and Flowers Bakery.
Growing up Jan was a member of Mikes Creek Baptist Church, where she participated on the Gospel choir and Voices of praise. Most recently, she was a member of Concord Baptist Church, and sang on the Mass choir.
Jan was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Olee and Parlee Manning, paternal grandparents J.B. and Helen Camp.
She leaves to cherish fond memories, four Godchildren, Kiana Manning of Gaffney, Donnell Foster of Spartanburg, Terrica Foster of Spartanburg, and Jakaelyn McCluney of Gaffney; three brothers, Lincoln Jefferies of Gaffney, Darrell Posey of Columbia, SC, and Rodrick Bland of Spartanburg; two cousin/sisters, Nicole Good of Gaffney, and Treva (Darius) Smith of Spartanburg, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.
