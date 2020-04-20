|
Gaffney - Joseph Douglas Byars, 67, of 113 Cypess Dr., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Nancy Ann Byars and the son of the late J.D. Byars and Evelyn Whelchel Byars Grissom. Mr. Byars formerly worked at the Lippent Corporation and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Byars is survived by two daughters, Joann Wells of Gaffney and Cindy Penavs and husband, Andrew, of Pacolet; two sisters, Brenda Scruggs and husband, Gerald, and Janet Byars, all of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Zack and Jewel Wells and Alex and Jayce Blackwell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kevin Grissom.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Joe Brackett officiating.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Byars family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020