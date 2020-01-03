|
|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Joseph Rand "Pop" Holland 84, of 164 Youngs Drive, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Nahunta, NC, he was the son of the late Joseph Warren Holland and Sally Jones Holland. He retired from construction, was a U.S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr., loved Western movies and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Lonnie Holland and wife, Jill of Gaffney and Steve Holland of Blacksburg; two sisters, Glenda Davis and husband, Dearl of Goldsboro, NC and Christine Holland of Goldsboro, NC; seven grandchildren, Zora Holland, Hillari Holland, Charles Hannah and wife, Brooke, Edward Garcia, Dennis Garcia, Jackie Jenkins and Matthew Phillips; numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Holland.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
The family will be at the home of Zora Holland, 2047 Bachelor Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020