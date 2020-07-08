(78 years old) Born March 13, 1942

Gaffney, S.C. - On the evening of July 4, 2020, amidst the splendor of a brilliant sky, Joe Parks burst forth from life on earth into the incomparable glories of Heaven. As a believer, he left this life with the assurance of spending eternity with his Savior, Jesus.

Joe lived life to the full enjoying a lengthy and successful career at Torrington, Industries in Clinton, SC. As a firecracker himself, his hobbies included automobile racing, auto mechanics, riding motorcycles, playing golf, and serving as the voice of the Clinton Red Devils football program for many years. He also had great affection for breeding and raising dogs and especially loved his last pet, a Chihuahua named Frank.

One had only to know Joe, to know that he was a man of his word who believed strongly in making every effort to do what is right in this life. He knew what it was like to work hard and to give one's best. He faithfully demonstrated this life before his family, coworkers and friends.

Joe was the son of Irene Haydock Love and Joseph Wilson Parks who preceded him in death. He was the brother of Linda Mullinax to whom he was affectionately known as the "Golden Boy." In his last years, he came to live with his sister who lovingly cared for him during his lengthy decline in health. Joe attended New Hope Baptist Church in Earl, NC until his health prevented travel.

Joe had three children, a daughter, Catherine A. Pond of Norfolk, VA and daughter and son who preceded him in death, Gwendolyn Wingo and Joseph Wilson Parks, Jr. He also had four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, several nieces and numerous great nieces and nephews. Other than for his sister, Linda, Joe cared deeply for a number of very special friends from Clinton, SC, who were instrumental in his desire to live his life for Christ. These men regularly demonstrated the meaning of true friendship. Proverbs 17:17 states, "A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity." After his move to Gaffney, SC, Joe spoke often and with great fondness about them. Joe wanted his friends to know how very much he valued their friendship, how often he spoke of them in his later years, and how much their very presence meant to him.

His favorite song was the hymn, "It is Well." Joe's desire for all those he leaves behind is that they come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ before it is too late so that they too can say, "It is well."

Private memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Earl, NC 28038.

