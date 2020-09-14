Josephine Helen Johnson Borew, born in Atlantic City, NJ, August 1, 1946, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, leaving behind her husband of 60 years, Benjamin Borew of Gaffney, her beloved children, Edward Borew of New Castle, DE; daughter, Dr. Rose Talbot and son-inlaw Stephen Talbot of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Barbara Josephine Talbot of Gaffney, SC, Edward "JR" Borew and Christopher Borew of New York; sister, Maryann Welczynski of New Jersey and brother, Michael Johnson of Tampa, FL.

Josephine Borew was a beloved mother and friend. She is now in heaven with her mother, Barbara Johnson and father, Edward Johnson, along with sister, Gracey Johnson Ackworth and Amy Johnson; and brother, Johnny Johnson.

Josephine was a loving mother and wife, she was a best friend with a kind heart, soft spoken loving woman. She will be forever loved and missed.

Mom you are and always will be my best friend, it was an amazing pleasure taking this journey with you as my mother and friend for the last 52 years.

Thank you for being the amazing person you were! Till we meet again at the gates of heaven. I LOVE YOU MOM!!!.

Graveside services were held at 1:00 PM Sunday, September

13, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Jewish Section, 1300 Fernwood-Glenwood Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel