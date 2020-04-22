Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
3:30 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
home of Randy & Deanna Phillips
328 Gowdeysville Road
Gaffney, SC
View Map

Joshua Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Phillips Obituary

Cowpens, S.C. - Joshua David Phillips, 30, of 114 McGinnis Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Kayla Harris Phillips and son of Reverend Randy and Deanna Phillips of Gaffney. He was a graduate of Mountain View Christian Academy, formerly worked at Good Shepherd Memorial Park and was a member of Skull Shoals Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his children, fishing, hunting, baseball and was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two sons, Jaysen David Phillips and Jared Michael Phillips, both of the home; a baby on the way; two brothers, Brad Phillips of Gastonia, NC and Gatlin Phillips (Megan) of Pacolet; paternal grandmother, JoAnne Phillips; four nieces and two nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Reverend Randy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of Randy & Deanna Phillips, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Skull Shoals Baptist Church, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of his parents, 328 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -