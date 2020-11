Gaffney – Joshua Dewayne Rankin, age 37, of 353 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited seating capacity. Face mask are required.