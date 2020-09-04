Joyce Burnham

Blacksburg - Joyce Wylie Burnham of Blacksburg, South Carolina passed away peacefully on 9/3/20. She was born on July 29, 1933 in Gaffney, South Carolina. Joyce was a Registered Nurse and obtained her degree from Mercy School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC in 1951. She went on to have a 30 year nursing career at Kings Mountain Hospital and in later years provided private duty nursing care to a fortunate few.

Joyce always had a special place in her heart for the elderly, animals and the less fortunate. She touched many in her life with her compassion and kindness.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Elma Ross Wylie and Russell Wylie, her sister Jacquelyn Feuer and her niece, Deborah Dunn.

Joyce leaves behind her daughter, Tina Gonzales and her husband Douglas; two sons, Terry Birch and his wife, Lisa, and Tony Birch; her sister, JoAnn Hambright Pollock; as well as grandchildren, Taylor and Travis Bush, Kyle, Carmen and Ben Birch; a nephew, Ron Feuer and his wife Keta; nieces Carol Rory and her husband, Billy, and Dawn Price and her husband, Dennis, and Lisa Livengood and her husband, Richard.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3pm with Rev. Jeff Connell officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Burnham family.