Joyce Cody

Gaffney, S.C. - Joyce Scruggs Cody, 67, of 132 Filter Plant Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late John Scruggs and Dorothy Collins Scruggs. She retired from Hamricks after 38 years of service and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved her family, her Church, Sunday school class and animals.

Surviving are a son, Ronnie Scruggs (Crystal) of Gaffney; a daughter, Angela Cody Lee (Fausto) of Roswell, GA; a sister, Linda Sprouse of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Michael Scruggs (Natalie), Addison Lee, Dustin Peterson and Catalina Peterson; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Evans, Angelina Jones, Lilly Pennington and Mikey Tewamley; her companion and caregiver, Clarence Messer of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathy Gordon, Martha Foster and Judy Thompson, and a brother, John Scruggs.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Dennis Sentell and Dr. Larry Melton officiating. The family will receive friends at Joyce's residence immediately follow the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

