|
|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Joyce Ann Martin Wise, 56, of 115 Green Street, passed away on August 30, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Vera Jean Martin. She retired from textiles, loved collecting and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019