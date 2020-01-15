|
Cowpens, S.C. - Joyce Turner Peeler, 79, of 121B Kayla Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Arthur (Sonny) Peeler and daughter of the late Robert Brockman Turner and Evelyn Parker Turner. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Hamricks, was a former member of Northside Baptist Church and a current member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She loved her family, cooking, sewing wedding dresses and crafts.
Surviving are two sons, Pastor Jeffrey Kyle Peeler and wife, Sherri of Everett, PA and Rex Peeler and wife, Hope of Chesnee; a daughter, Teri Snavely and husband, Joel of Lebanon, PA; a brother, Robert Turner and wife, Vicki of Gaffney; a sister, June T. Brown of West Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren,
Melissa Wilt and husband, Eric, Abigail Peeler, Emily Foor and husband, Joey, Erin Peeler, Annelise Peeler, Grace Peeler and Bryson Peeler; six great-grandchildren, Logan, James, Kylie, Madelyn, Linkoln and Alexi. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Ted William Peeler and a brother-in-law, Milton Brown.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Martin and Pastor Jeffrey Peeler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.