Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Joyce Peeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Peeler Obituary

Cowpens, S.C. - Joyce Turner Peeler, 79, of 121B Kayla Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Arthur (Sonny) Peeler and daughter of the late Robert Brockman Turner and Evelyn Parker Turner. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Hamricks, was a former member of Northside Baptist Church and a current member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She loved her family, cooking, sewing wedding dresses and crafts.

Surviving are two sons, Pastor Jeffrey Kyle Peeler and wife, Sherri of Everett, PA and Rex Peeler and wife, Hope of Chesnee; a daughter, Teri Snavely and husband, Joel of Lebanon, PA; a brother, Robert Turner and wife, Vicki of Gaffney; a sister, June T. Brown of West Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren,

Melissa Wilt and husband, Eric, Abigail Peeler, Emily Foor and husband, Joey, Erin Peeler, Annelise Peeler, Grace Peeler and Bryson Peeler; six great-grandchildren, Logan, James, Kylie, Madelyn, Linkoln and Alexi. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Ted William Peeler and a brother-in-law, Milton Brown.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Martin and Pastor Jeffrey Peeler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -