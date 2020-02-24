|
Blacksburg - Mrs. Joyce Carolyn Watts Moore Wilson, 83, of 503 W Lime Street went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Truman "Mutt" Watts and Era Mae Gaffney Watts. Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Blacksburg Church of God and previously worked as an inspector in the textiles industry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Todd Moore, a great-grandson, Dalton Moore and two sisters, Shirley Ruppe and Betty Mullinax.
She is survived by three sons, Eddie V. Moore (the late Shirley), Barry Steven Moore, and Jamie E. Wilson; two daughters, Cathy Moore Fowler (Robert) and Dawn Sullivan (Rambo); two brothers, Mike Watts and Jerry Watts; two grandchildren, Layton Sullivan and Marcus Moore; and special nieces, Judy Moore and Ann Dover.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at the Blacksburg Church of God. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Lucky Earls officiating. Internment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Mrs. Wilson's family would like to thank the staff of Peachtree Centre for their care and support.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wilson family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020