Gaffney, S.C. - Juan Orteno Rodriguez, 51, of 253 Boiling Springs Highway, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Irapuato, Mexico, he was the husband of Silvia Rico Rodriguez and son of the late Juan Orteno Diosdado and Ma-Luz Rodriguez Hernandez. He was a self-employed landscaper and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Fidel Orteno Rico, Eduardo Orteno Rico and Eleazar Orteno Rico, all of Gaffney; two brothers, Antonio Orteno Rodriguez and Rodrigo Orteno Rodriguez, both of Gaffney; a sister, Magdalena Orteno Rodriguez of Gaffney; a grandchild, Gissel Orteno.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home with Father Mike McCafferty officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family will be at the residence, 253 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020