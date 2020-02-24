|
Gaffney, S.C. - Juanita Huffstetler Sarratt Pettit, 94, formerly of 531 Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at White Oak Estates.
Born in Gaffney, she was first married to the late S. Frank Sarratt and then the late Niles Pettit and the daughter of the late J.A. Huffstetler and Mamie Moore Huffstetler. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was retired from the City of Gaffney Police Department. She was a member of the Eastern Star, enjoyed watching TV, loved music and loved going out to eat, especially Norma's. She also had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Frank Sarratt and wife, Beverly of Simpsonville and Danny Sarratt and wife, Melissa of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Jonathan Sarratt of Asheville, NC, Heather Carden and husband, Jason of Simpsonville, Danny Ray Sarratt and wife, Carye of Gaffney and Mamie Medley and husband, Tracy of Gaffney; three great-grandchildren, Tristan Medley, Jonathan Sarratt and Lizzie Sarratt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pettit was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman Huffstetler, Johnny Huffstetler and Tiger Huffstetler; and three sisters, Lucille Mosley, Sarah Clary and Patsy Richardson.
Gravesides services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.